CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0847 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $68.24 million and $3.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,041.92 or 1.00055370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08539356 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,297,224.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

