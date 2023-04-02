CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0857 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.48 or 1.00020318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08539356 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,297,224.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

