Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 287,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $19,614,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,496,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 303,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.63. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 25.46 and a quick ratio of 25.46.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

