Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

