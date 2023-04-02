Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.60. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 316,751 shares trading hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
