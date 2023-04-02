Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.81. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

