Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 645,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 286,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,592. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.