Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.30.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

