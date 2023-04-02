Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.30.
Central Pattana Public Company Profile
