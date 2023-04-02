Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,155

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ceres Power Stock Up 10.0 %
Ceres Power stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.
Ceres Power Company Profile
