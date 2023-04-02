Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,155

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ceres Power Stock Up 10.0 %

Ceres Power stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.