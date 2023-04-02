Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,155

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ceres Power Stock Up 10.0 %

Ceres Power stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

