Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 82,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
