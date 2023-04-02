Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 82,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

