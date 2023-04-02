Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $10.44 on Friday, hitting $537.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,194. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

