Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after buying an additional 553,552 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

