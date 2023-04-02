Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

LNG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

