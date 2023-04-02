Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 12,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,434. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

