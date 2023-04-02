Chiliz Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $797.48 million and $47.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,673,450 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

