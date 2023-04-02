China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

