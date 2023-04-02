China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,489,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 13,710,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF opened at $0.35 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Minsheng Banking from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

