China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

Apr 2nd, 2023

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 917,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.7 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

Featured Stories

