Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,469.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.39.
About Chubu Electric Power
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.