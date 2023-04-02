Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,469.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.