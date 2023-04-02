Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,588,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

