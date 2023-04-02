Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of COYJF stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

About Citycon Oyj

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.