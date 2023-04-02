Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.

CLZNF opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

