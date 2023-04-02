Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

