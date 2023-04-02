Claybrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

