Claybrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

