Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $349,000 in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

