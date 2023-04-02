Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

