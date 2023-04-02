Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 1.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.18 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

