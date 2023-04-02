Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

