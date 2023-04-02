CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOCRF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,480. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc engages in the delivery of personalized health services. It operates through the Enterprise Health Solutions and the Digital Health Solutions segments. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

