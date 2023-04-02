Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 872,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 2.5 %

About Clover Health Investments

NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,225. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

