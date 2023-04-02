Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 224,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
