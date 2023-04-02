Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 415.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Colliers International Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

