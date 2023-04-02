CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.2 %

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Shares of CLGN opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

