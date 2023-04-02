Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
MUST opened at $20.62 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
