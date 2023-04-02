Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. 1,279,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

