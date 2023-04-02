Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,486,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.