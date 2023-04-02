Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

NYSE CCU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

