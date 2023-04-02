Comparing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Envirotech Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 9.80 $9.38 million $0.12 3.87 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 23.16 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.85

Cepton has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cepton has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cepton and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton 126.33% -432.08% -137.32% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cepton and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 1 0 2.33 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 707.49%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

