Comparing YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) & Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 2,745.75 Publicis Groupe $14.96 billion 1.31 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

This table compares YouGov and Publicis Groupe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for YouGov and Publicis Groupe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 2 0 3.00 Publicis Groupe 1 4 6 0 2.45

Publicis Groupe has a consensus target price of $67.44, suggesting a potential upside of 245.30%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than YouGov.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats YouGov on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

