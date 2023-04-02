Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 2,099,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.8 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

CCRDF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

