Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $220.82 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 91.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $23.53 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00327346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

