Courier Capital LLC Acquires 3,372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $226.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.