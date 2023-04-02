Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.01 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

