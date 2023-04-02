Courier Capital LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

