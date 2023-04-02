Courier Capital LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

