Courier Capital LLC Sells 999 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

