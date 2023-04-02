Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

