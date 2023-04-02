Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,400 shares of company stock valued at $51,955,893. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

