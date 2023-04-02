Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

TSE:CR opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$742.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.36. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

